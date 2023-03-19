Emmanuel Petit raves about 'perfect' Bukayo Saka performance in Arsenal v Crystal Palace











Arsenal blitzed their way past Crystal Palace this afternoon as they scored four more goals to keep their title push firmly alive.

The Gunners will have been wary of the threat from Palace beforehand. After sacking Patrick Vieira, the Eagles might have been more willing to come and have a real go at Arsenal.

However, it wasn’t to be really and in the end, Arsenal simply had way too much for them.

Of course, the star of the show was Bukayo Saka. The England winger rattled in two goals and grabbed another assist.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And watching on for PL Productions, former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit was left seriously impressed with Saka’s prowess in front of goal.

“Great finish from him. Good movement, good passing. Poor defending from Zaha and he’s not concerned about fighting back for the ball. Good cross from Saka and what a great finish. The first touch is perfect because it puts the ball into his movement. He only has to shoot afterwards and the angle was perfect,” Petit said.

Petit certainly knows a thing or two about being successful at Arsenal. The former Gunner will be loving watching Saka at the moment. As he will the rest of this Arsenal squad.

TBR’s View: Saka is getting better and better for Arsenal

It’s becoming impossible really to describe Bukayo Saka without just saying the same thing over and over.

But he really is becoming a superstar with his performances at Arsenal right now. He is producing weekly, and the goals and assists he’s dishing up at brilliant.

If Saka continues like this, he’ll not only win the league title, but has a big chance of being the player of the season as well.