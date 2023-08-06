Emma Hayes issues verdict on Leandro Trossard after Arsenal win

Emma Hayes has suggested that Leandro Trossard was actually unlucky to not play more for Arsenal last season following his January move to the Emirates.

Hayes was speaking on ITV (6/8; 18:50) after the Gunners lifted the Community Shield with a victory over Manchester City after a penalty shootout at Wembley.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The game went to spot-kicks after Leandro Trossard scored a stoppage-time equaliser for the Gunners. Of course, it was not the best goal the Belgian will score for Mikel Arteta’s side. But it was vital in helping Arsenal strike a psychological blow ahead of the new Premier League season.

Hayes praises Trossard after Arsenal win Community Shield

Trossard has proved to be an inspired signing for the Gunners. He came in after Arsenal seemed to miss out bringing Mykhaylo Mudryk to North London.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And he went on to make a massive impact. Remarkably, he managed to contribute 10 assists in the Premier League. He managed to make 20 league appearances for the Gunners – but only 10 starts.

And after the Community Shield win, Hayes suggested that Trossard has a big role to play for Arsenal in the coming campaign – and potentially deserved to feature more last year.

“I think Trossard’s an important player for Arsenal. You see back-end of last season, he came in for Martinelli. I think maybe at times, even a little unfortunate to be out of the side, so invaluable squad depth,” she told ITV.

Like so many of Arteta’s squad, Trossard has the ability to play superbly in a number of roles. He shone on the left wing last season. But he was also capable of leading the line and playing up front.

And with Gabriel Jesus currently sidelined, the 28-year-old could be a key player in the opening weeks of this season.

He has been outstanding in pre-season. And he made an important impact once again on Sunday – scoring the goal that gave Arsenal the chance to win the game on penalties.