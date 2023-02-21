Emiliano Martinez now makes comment about Arsenal after his antics at the weekend











Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has now made a comment about his time at Arsenal after his antics on Saturday.

The 30-year-old shot stopper was heavily involved in some big moments during Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Villa.

Martinez was unfortunate to score an own-goal after Jorginho’s effort rebounded off the crossbar and onto the back of his head.

The former Arsenal man was also booked for time-wasting during the second-half and was on the receiving end of some criticism from Unai Emery due to his part in Gabriel Martinelli’s goal.

Of course, Martinez left the Gunners for Villa back in 2020 and it’s fair to say that he isn’t the most popular figure amongst the Arsenal fan base.

But he has now described his former side as ‘one of the biggest clubs in England’ while reflecting on his career.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “At one point in your career you think I’m not going to make it or I’m not going to be the keeper I wanted to be, because I always thought I had the talent.

“At a young age I came to one of the biggest clubs in England. To have a successful career and be Argentina number one – that was my goal.”

The Villa star also spoke about achieving his lifelong dream of lifting the World Cup with Argentina, while saying he is ‘grateful’ for the career he has enjoyed so far.

Martinez was mainly a back-up goalkeeper during his time in north London, apart from a spell in the first-team during the 2019-20 campaign while Bernd Leno was injured.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Argentine has flourished into a top shot stopper since leaving the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal have a brilliant goalkeeper of their own in Aaron Ramsdale.

It was undoubtedly for the best for both parties when Martinez made the switch to Villa Park, especially after he had struggled to establish himself as Arsenal’s number one goalkeeper.

