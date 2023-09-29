Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe says he’s much stronger than ever as he sets about winning his Gunners first-team spot back.

On Wednesday, the Gunners ace made his first start in 499 days as he helped Mikel Arteta’s side progress in the Carabao Cup.

Smith Rowe played 82 minutes as Arsenal ran out 1-0 winners over Premier League rivals Brentford in West London.

The Hale End graduate managed just 195 minutes across 14 appearances last season after undergoing groin surgery in September.

Smith Rowe returned to action in January, but suffered several injury setbacks and struggled to break back into the side.

‘I feel like I am a lot stronger and fitter’

Now, the 23-year-old says he feels fully fit and mentally stronger than ever, backing himself to explode this season.

“I have changed my mentality a bit: just to go for it,” the Evening Standard quotes Smith Rowe as saying. “I have not really got anything to lose.

“I’ve tried to change that inside me. I used to have a lot of doubts. I used to question my confidence at times. But now I am really strong, I am feeling really fit and I am taking that into now.

“I really believe in myself now. I have got all the right people around me helping me — my family, my friends and everyone at the club is always willing to help every day in training and off the pitch. I have just got to keep going, keep believing, and I am sure the chances will come.

“It was a really tough period — having surgery for the first time and then having another setback once I got back on to the pitch. But this is football, you have got to face these challenges, you have ups and downs. I feel like I am a lot stronger and fitter now.”

Our view

It’s great to see Smith Rowe back in action and, crucially, feeling a lot better and stronger than ever.

At present, Arsenal’s starting XI is a tough nut to crack, but that’s the sign of a team gunning for the top.

No doubt Arteta will be delighted with Smith Rowe’s attitude as well as his talents. It gives him a good selection headache.