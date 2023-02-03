Emi Martinez reacts to big news coming out of Arsenal today











Emi Martinez has reacted to the news that Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract at Arsenal.

Martinelli has penned a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium and World Cup winner Martinez is clearly keeping an eye on developments at his former club.

The pair played together at Arsenal before Arteta sold Martinez to Aston Villa, putting faith in Bernd Leno, before eventually replacing him with Aaron Ramsdale.

Martinelli took to Instagram to celebrate signing his new contract, after the saga had rumbled on in the background for a number of months.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Emi Martinez reacts as Gabriel Martinelli signs new Arsenal contract

Martinez was in the replies congratulating the Brazilian forward and he was not the only notable name celebrating the news, with a message which translates to ‘deserves everything’.

Cr. gabriel.martinelli – © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Gunners legend Ian Wright also paid to Martinelli after he committed his future to the club who currently sit top of the Premier League.

Teammate Alex Zinchenko celebrated the news which will see him link up with Martinelli down Arsenal’s left flank for years to come.

Martinelli’s new contract is a real boost to Arsenal, for whom things could hardly be going much better right now as they chase down the Premier League title.

Getting William Saliba and Bukayo Saka signed up would be the best next steps, with the talented young trio’s contracts a hot topic all season.

Arteta referenced that at his pre-match press conference before facing Everton, saying: “Part of the plan is to extend the contract of our biggest talents. We are trying to do that.

“The others will be done whenever we can. I see everybody really happy and willing to continue with the club.”