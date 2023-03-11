Emi Buendia shares what Unai Emery has been helping him improve on in Aston Villa training











Aston Villa star Emi Buendia has now shared what Unai Emery has been helping him improve on in training recently.

Buendia was speaking to Sky Sports News ahead of Villa’s clash with West Ham United tomorrow.

It’s a big game for both sides, with Aston Villa still harbouring slim European ambitions this season.

West Ham could well be in the relegation zone by the time the game comes around, and will fighting for every point.

Emiliano Buendia is one of the players who has really benefitted from Unai Emery’s arrival at Aston Villa.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The £33m playmaker struggled to find his best form under Steven Gerrard at Villa Park.

He only scored four times playing with Gerrard in 42 appearance.

It’s taken Buendia less than half that time to find the back of the net three times under Emery.

However, the Argentinian knows there’s still plenty he can work on to improve.

And the former Arsenal and Villarreal boss looks perfectly placed to make that happen.

Emery working with Buendia in Aston Villa training

Asked on Sky Sports News what his talks are like with his new boss, Buendia said: “It’s incredible how he works on every detail, as an individual player and as a collective.

“Obviously, with me we try to work on my positioning, try to occupy the best spaces for me to try to create chances and to arrive in the [box] to score goals.”

Buendia hasn’t registered an assist since Emery’s arrival at the club, which will be something the Spaniard will want to change.

According to FBRef, Buendia is creating less chances for his teammates compared to last season.

However, he’s also not been helped by his teammates not putting away some of the opportunities he’s digging out.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Ian Wright backed Buendia to really thrive at Aston Villa under Emery, and so far, that’s proved to be the case.

He’s a very talented player, but adding more goals and assists to his game would make a big difference to Villa.

If someone could take the pressure off Ollie Watkins having to score all of their goals, they could look even further up the table.

