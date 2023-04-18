Emery stunned Aston Villa with what he did during Spurs win in January











Unai Emery left the Aston Villa players stunned with his half-time team talk during their win over Tottenham in January, with the squad not expecting the boss to be so positive after a difficult first-half.

That is according to The Athletic, who have detailed the impact Unai Emery has had since taking over from Steven Gerrard at Villa Park earlier in the season.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Of course, the Villans have enjoyed a remarkable rise up the table. They appeared to be in relegation danger when the Spaniard took over. But now they have their sights set on potentially even finishing in the top-four.

Emery stunned Aston Villa players with team talk at half-time at Tottenham

Emery has proved to be an absolutely inspired appointment. And it is clear that the players are enjoying playing under him.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

He has had a massive impact on the squad. And it seems that he has worked out how to get the best out of his ranks.

The Athletic reports that the Villa squad were expecting something of a rollicking after the first-half against Tottenham on New Year’s Day. The game was goalless and the players felt that they had been riding their luck.

But instead, Emery was delighted that they had not yet conceded and went on to make a couple of tweaks.

The tactic worked a treat, with Emi Buendía breaking the deadlock five minutes into the second-half. And Villa went on to win 2-0.

Emery has had a superb managerial career. Even his spell at Arsenal, in hindsight, was not that bad when you consider how many changes have been needed at the Emirates.

The 51-year-old has enjoyed real success at a number of clubs. And he is now transforming Villa.

And having a manager who trusts what they are doing is clearly making a massive difference.

Certainly, it appears to be the beginning of a hugely exciting time at Villa Park.