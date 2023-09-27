Emery could unleash ‘incredible’ 22-year-old for Aston Villa against Everton

Aston Villa will hope to make it two wins in a row as they get their Carabao Cup campaign under way.

The Villans host Everton at Villa Park, with both sides going into the game on the back of wins.

Unai Emery’s charges ran out 1-0 winners at Chelsea to put them sixth in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Villa’s opponents on the night got up and running with their first league win of the season.

They ran out 3-1 winners at Brentford to climb up to 15th place in the table.

Villa are likely to ring the changes as they’re fighting on four fronts and will probably want to manage their players’ workload.

One player who Emery could name in his starting XI is Aaron Ramsey, a decision that fans will no doubt love.

The 22-year-old was out due to a metatarsal injury he picked up in the summer, but has returned to action.

Ramsey got 23 minutes off the bench against Legia Warsaw before coming on in the win over Chelsea.

The Villans academy graduate was impressive last season, so it’d be good to see him make his first start of the campaign.

Ramsey had a hand in four of the five goals that Villa scored in the last three games of the 2022-23 season.

He also enjoyed glory at international level over the summer, winning the European Under-21 Championship with England’s U21s.

Jamie Carragher previously said Ramsey would be “top class in the future”, while Tim Sherwood has labelled him an “incredible talent”.

You’d think Ramsey starting tonight would be a no-brainer, as Emery will want him to get up to speed in terms of full match action. Let’s hope that’s the case.