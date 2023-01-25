Emery could try to sign £160k-a-week Chelsea star for Villa











Unai Emery is a fan of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who he worked with at Arsenal, and is looking for a new striker to help Aston Villa.

The Athletic raise the prospect that Villa may wait until the summer to get the man they really want to lead their attack under Emery.

They were similarly patient this time last year, when they needed a new defensive midfielder, but waited until the summer to get Boubakar Kamara.

The report says that Emery likes Aubameyang and that Villa could make a summer swoop for the £160,000-a-week striker.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Emery remains a fan of Aubameyang

Aubameyang was at one point Arsenal’s talisman and captain, before things went sour under Emery’s Gunners successor Mikel Arteta.

He has since turned out for Barcelona and Chelsea, with both spells so far proving underwhelming for the Gabonese hitman.

Aubameyang has also faced criticism, with Jamie Carragher calling him ‘lazy‘ back in April 2021, when he was still at Arsenal.

As per the Mirror, Carragher said: “He’s the superstar, if you like. I think his performances this season have been… what’s the word I’d use? Lazy, at times.

“I don’t care how many goals he gets. He’s won Golden Boots in the past. But he’s a player now who, if he doesn’t score a goal, doesn’t bring absolutely anything to this team, and that’s a big problem.

“He was late in the North London derby, and the manager took a big decision (to drop him) which paid off. What he’s producing right now is nowhere near good enough, for how good a player he is and also what Arsenal have invested in him.”

Emery may hope he can get Aubameyang back to his best but there have been clear signs of decline at his past three clubs and it may prove to be an expensive gamble.