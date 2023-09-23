Emery could stun Chelsea by unleashing £30k-p/w Aston Villa ace who gave ‘stunning’ display last week -TBRView

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery could stun Chelsea by unleashing Jhon Duran and it will no doubt be deserved after his performance last week.

Aston Villa have had a mixed start to the season. They have looked decent in the Premier League but then lost their first Europa Conference League group stage game this week.

One of the definite bright sparks in the Villa squad has been Duran. The striker has added goals and looks a top threat.

Now Villa face Chelsea in the Premier League in a game that fans will feel like they should win and Emery should think about starting Duran.

Duran has been on top form

The £30k-a-week striker has been one waiting in the wings and this season he has shown that Villa have strong attacking depth with both Duran and Ollie Watkins.

So far this season, Duran has scored four goals in his seven appearances and this is a great tally for the 19 year-old.

More so, he has only started two matches this season and this emphasises that he can be a top threat coming off the bench.

In the victory against Crystal Palace last week, Duran was vital and scored an amazing goal to help them get the win. The media were very impressed and called his goal and performance ‘stunning‘.

So far this season, Watkins has not been at his best. He has three goals but these all came in one Europa Conference League match.

With no Premier League goals it would be good for him to get support in the form of Duran. They face a Chelsea side lacking confidence and who have only kept two clean sheets so far.