Tottenham Hotspur defender Emerson Royal has heaped praise on Richarlison after the striker bagged a hat-trick against Lion City Sailors today.

Spurs faced off against the Singapore Premier League outfit on Wednesday afternoon in what was their second friendly of the summer.

Ange Postecoglou’s men dominated during the first-half but found themselves behind after 13 minutes against the run of play.

Tottenham continued to carve out opportunities, with James Maddison, Harry Kane and Pape Matar Sarr all going close.

The Aussie boss decided to make wholesale changes at the break, with Richarlison coming on for Kane after the Englishman had levelled the scoring from the penalty spot.

Richarlison came off the bench to net a quickfire brace at the start of the second-half, before adding his third in stoppage time.

And it’s fair to say that Emerson Royal was impressed with his compatriot’s display as Spurs picked up a 5-1 win.

Emerson lauds ‘amazing’ Richarlison

In a video posted on Tottenham’s official Twitter account, Richarlison and Royal caught up with the club’s media team after today’s win.

Royal joked about setting up Richarlison for his hat-trick goal after heaping praise on his teammate.

“This guy is amazing,” the Spurs defender said. “I speak every time about Richy because this guy deserves the goals, the best. For me, he’s very good.

“The third goal, I passed to him so I’m very happy with this [he laughed].”

Richarlison struggled to make an impact at Spurs during the last campaign after making the switch from Everton last summer.

The 26-year-old netted just once in the Premier League as he failed to nail down a place in the Tottenham side.

It’s fair to say that the Brazilian forward wasn’t helped by injuries as he missed a total of 11 games throughout the season.

Nevertheless, he looks to be enjoying life under Postecoglou so far and he seems well-suited to that No9 spot in the Aussie’s side.

Of course, he faces stiff competition for a place in the side due to Harry Kane. But with the Englishman’s future up in the air, Richarlison could end up leading the line for Tottenham this season.