Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal ran straight over the Cristian Stellini to celebrate after Heung-Min Son scored against West Ham United.

Spurs picked up a 2-0 win over their London rivals on Sunday after goals from both Emerson and Son. The north Londoners were without their boss Antonio Conte as Stellini took charge for the third time this season.

Conte’s assistant boss has now led Spurs to three wins and boasts a perfect record in the dugout.

It seems that he is forging a close bond with the Spurs squad while Conte recovers in Italy, particularly Emerson Royal.

Emerson celebrated with Stellini

Tottenham have posted a video on YouTube of the reaction from the dugout during their win over West Ham on Sunday.

Stellini can be spotted celebrating Son’s goal and Emerson ran over to join the Italian.

The Spurs full-back jogged over to Stellini to give him a hug, before lifting him off the ground.

Emerson is enjoying a brilliant spell of form after he was struggling to adapt to Conte’s system since making the £26 million switch to north London.

The Brazilian has really stepped up his game since the club moved to bring in Pedro Porro last month.

Porro must be wondering how he will manage to break into the side after a shaky display on his debut, coupled with Emerson’s resurgence of late.

Emerson has come under heavy criticism from Tottenham fans this season due to his lack of productivity in the final third. But he has persevered and seemingly turned a corner in recent weeks.

