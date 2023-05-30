Emerson Royal provides big update on Harry Kane future











Many in and around Tottenham Hotspur are worried about the future of Harry Kane.

However, Spurs defender Emerson Royal has provided a positive update on where the striker could be next season.

Tottenham had a very poor campaign this season across all competitions as they didn’t win a trophy and finished eighth in the Premier League.

This meant that they didn’t qualify for a single European competition.

This is no doubt not acceptable for the club and things need to change.

Despite this, Kane still had another world-class season and managed 30 Premier League goals.

This was a remarkable achievement despite the inconsistencies of the team this campaign.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Emerson Royal speaks out on Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham

If Tottenham want to be successful then they need to keep Harry Kane at the club. The issue is the fact that the 30-year-old’s contract expires next summer.

This means Spurs need to decide whether to risk losing him on a free transfer next summer should the Englishman choose to not sign a new deal.

The club could of course get lots of money for him this summer, but no doubt everyone associated with the club will want to keep him.

There have been clubs linked to signing him. It has been reported that Chelsea want him, and it has also been reported that Manchester United want him.

Despite this, Spurs defender Emerson Royal seemed very confident that Kane would stay at the club as he spoke to Sky Sports News.

Speaking about the 29-year-old, he said: “For me he’s number one in this position. He wants to stay with us. I want to play with him for a long time.”

This is great news for the club. Fans will no doubt be over the moon that they have heard this update from an insider at the club who knows Kane very well.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)