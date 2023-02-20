Emerson Royal praises 'top' Heung-Min Son after Tottenham beat West Ham











Emerson Royal spoke to the media after Tottenham Hotspur beat West Ham United yesterday and he hailed Heung-Min Son’s display from the bench.

Spurs picked up a crucial win to boost their hopes of finishing in the top-four thanks to goals from Emerson and Son.

The Brazilian linked up brilliantly with Ben Davies for Tottenham’s opener before Son wrapped up the game after replacing Richarlison.

The 30-year-old dropped to the bench after a difficult run of form but he made an instant impact when he was introduced to the action.

He combined with Harry Kane once again and for a player who is seemingly low on confidence, he looked assured when he went through on goal.

Emerson praises Son after Spurs beat West Ham

Speaking to Spurs Play, Emerson was full of praise for Son and feels this could be an important moment for the winger.

“Sonny is a top player, we know very well,” the 24-year-old said.

“I think this goal is very important for him because he’s a special guy. Not only for Sonny but it’s important for us.”

Son has been struggling for confidence this season and it was probably the right decision to take him out of the firing line yesterday.

The Spurs star looked back to his best after he came on and caused West Ham serious problems with his runs in behind.

Of course, he was dropped earlier in the season against Leicester City and he came off the bench to score a brilliant hat-trick. Son didn’t manage to build on that display but Spurs will be hoping that yesterday will give him a much-needed boost.

The £22 million man has been Tottenham’s most consistent performer over the past few years, alongside Kane, and this season has probably been his first prolonged dip in form in a Spurs shirt.

Tottenham managed to move back into the top-four with a win yesterday, despite being way below their best recently. If Antonio Conte’s men are going to qualify for the Champions League once again, it seems vital that Son returns to top form.

