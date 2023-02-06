Emerson Royal praises Rodrigo Bentancur on Instagram after Tottenham vs Manchester City











Emerson Royal took to Instagram last night to label Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur an ‘animal’ after his display against Manchester City.

Tottenham earned a vital three points as they beat Pep Guardiola’s side 1-0 in north London yesterday.

Harry Kane made history by overtaking Jimmy Greaves as the club’s all-time top goal scorer, with a staggering tally of 267 for Spurs.

But there were brilliant displays all over the pitch for Tottenham, particularly in the middle of the park.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was named Man of the Match on Sky Sports, but his midfield partner in Bentancur also put in an industrious display. And Emerson has praised the Uruguayan on social media following yesterday’s win.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Emerson sends message to Bentancur

Bentancur posted on Instagram after the win and praised Kane for breaking Greaves’ long-standing record.

The £20 million man wrote: “Great team performance today! Amazing achievement Harry Kane.”

Emerson, who was excellent at wing-back on the day, replied: “Animal,” alongside a heart emoji.

Bentancur is slowly getting back up to speed due to a spell on the sidelines after returning from the World Cup with an injury.

Hojbjerg was deservedly praised for his display but Bentancur’s efforts alongside him certainly can’t be ignored.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The 25-year-old has been a revelation for Spurs ever since making the switch from Juventus last January.

It’s a massive boost for Antonio Conte to have him back in the starting line-up once again, especially with Yves Bissouma still adjusting to life in north London.

Every single Tottenham player put in a solid display yesterday and as for Emerson, he was arguably the second best player on the pitch behind Hojbjerg.

The Brazilian will certainly need to raise his game after the arrival of Pedro Porro and he got off to a more than ideal start against City.

Show all