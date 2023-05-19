Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon both react to news coming out of Tottenham yesterday











Tottenham Hotspur confirmed yesterday that Lucas Moura will be leaving the club this summer, and Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon have both shared their reactions on Instagram.

Lucas joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain back in January 2018. A lot was expected of him then, but after just 38 goals in 219 games, it has to be said that he hasn’t quite lived up to all the hype.

The Brazilian will now leave Tottenham as a free agent once his contract expires in July.

Tottenham star Lucas Moura – Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Emerson Royal and Sergio Reguilon react after Tottenham confirm Lucas Moura is leaving

Everyone expected Tottenham to part ways with Lucas Moura this summer, and that was made official yesterday.

The Brazilian’s five-and-a-half-year stay in North London is set to come to an end, and although he didn’t turn out to be the superstar Spurs fans wanted, he produced numerous memorable moments.

That night against Ajax is something Lucas and many Spurs fans will remember for a long, long time, and that’s one of the reasons why the Brazilian is adored by everyone at the club.

Tottenham posted an emotional message from Lucas on their Instagram yesterday, and the forward received a lot of love from fans and also his teammates.

Emerson Royal replied: “You are the best!! We love you cuties.”

Sergio Reguilon and Michel Vorm responded with heart emojis.

TBR View:

Lucas has had a torrid season due to injuries.

The Brazilian has been limited to just under 370 minutes of football in all competitions this season, which is simply not enough for a player of his quality.

A move away this summer is the best thing for all parties, and Lucas deserves all the love he is receiving from everyone associated with Tottenham.

It will be interesting to see where he’ll end up before the start of next season.

Tottenham star Lucas Moura – Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

