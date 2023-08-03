Emerson Royal and Giovani Lo Celso react to news out of Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Bryan Gil has undergone surgery to resolve an issue in his groin.

The Spurs winger has endured a tough summer as he missed out on the Asia-Pacific tour due to a back injury.

Tottenham confirmed on their website that Gil would be continuing his rehabilitation for that issue at Hotspur Way.

Now, Gil has sadly been handed another blow in having to go under the knife to fix the problem in his groin.

Spurs confirmed that he ‘will be closely monitored by our medical team to determine when he can return to training.’

Tottenham fans and Gil’s peers took to social media to wish the player well in his recovery.

Spurs teammates Giovani Lo Celso and Emerson Royal were just two of the many well-wishers.

The former wrote ‘let’s go brother’, and the latter wrote ‘do it brother’ – both in Spanish.

Gil also uploaded a photo of himself on a hospital bed to his Instagram stories to confirm that everything had gone well.

As reported by football.london, he said: “Everything has turned out great, thanks for the messages of support.”

Our view

It’s such a shame that Gil now faces a spell on the sidelines while he recovers from surgery.

Hopefully it won’t be a long layoff and he can quickly get back to action.

It’s a new era at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou and he’s been willing to give everyone a fresh start.

For instance, Lo Celso’s time at Spurs looked to be over, but now he could well play a part this season.

This is good news for Gil, who’s an incredibly exciting talent who looks like he can become a real star.