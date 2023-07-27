Emerson Royal was very impressed by Tottenham Hotspur’s new signing Manor Solomon in their friendly yesterday.

Tottenham ran out 5-1 winners against Singaporean side Lion City Sailors yesterday as their pre-season tour came to an end.

Solomon posted on Instagram after completing his first trip with his new club.

Tottenham have already done some great business this summer, but Manor Solomon might be the best value for money.

Spurs signed the 24-year-old winger on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk following a loan spell at Fulham.

The Israeli international’s deal in Ukraine didn’t technically run out until December, but a FIFA ruling has allowed him to join Tottenham for nothing now.

Solomon has hit the ground running for Tottenham in pre-season and impressed teammate Emerson Royal.

Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

He was part of the second-half team that earned Spurs victory yesterday after a frustrating first half.

Although he didn’t find the back of the net, his pace and quick feet caused Lion City’s defenders plenty of issues.

Emerson Royal impressed with Tottenham signing Solomon

The 24-year-old posted on Instagram alongside the caption: “Thank you all for your incredible support during our pre-season tour.”

Emerson Royal loved the winger’s post and performance following the match.

It will be interesting to see what role both Emerson Royal and Solomon play under Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou next season.

Postecoglou has plenty of options at right-back and decided to start Pedro Porro yesterday.

He was partly at fault for Lion City’s only goal, while Emerson wasn’t really tested after replacing him at half-time.

Djed Spence hasn’t featured at all in pre-season but will also be hoping to break into the side after a disappointing opening campaign.

Manor Solomon looks like a direct replacement for Lucas Moura and Arnaut Danjuma.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s unlikely he’ll be starting at the beginning of the campaign, but nothing is stopping him from breaking into the side.

Solomon and Emerson Royal will be hoping they’re not spending too much time together on the bench for Tottenham.

They have two more friendlies to try and convince Postecoglou they deserve to start against Brentford.