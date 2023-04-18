Jamie Carragher slams 23-year-old Leeds player for what he did vs Liverpool last night











Jamie Carragher slammed Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk for an ‘embarrassing’ bit of defending against Liverpool last night.

Carragher was speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of the clash at Elland Road last night as Javi Gracia’s men fell to a 6-1 defeat to Liverpool.

Leeds have now shipped 11 goals in their last two home games after they had seemingly turned a corner under Gracia.

The Whites had it all to do after going 2-0 down right before half-time, but Luis Sinisterra gave them a glimmer of hope at the beginning of the second-half.

Yet, Leeds went on to concede just five minutes later and Carragher tore into both Struijk and Junior Firpo for their roles in the goal.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Carragher slams Struijk

Struijk put in a half-hearted challenge on the halfway line which led to Cody Gakpo easily knocking the ball around him to Curtis Jones.

The Liverpool midfielder then skipped past Firpo and set-up Jota for Liverpool’s third goal of the evening.

After the game, Carragher labelled Struijk’s challenge as ‘embarrassing’ on Monday Night Football.

“I can’t get away from Leeds,” he said. “Obviously Jurgen mentioned that a lot of Liverpool’s goals came from the fact that they made Leeds make mistakes.

“But that challenge [Struijk’s] is embarrassing, it really is. And then another one from Firpo, who was all over the place all night.”

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Struijk has struggled since he moved back into central defence after Maximilian Wober’s injury.

The 23-year-old looked solid at left-back, while Wober had provided some much-needed composure in the Leeds backline.

Gracia will be hoping to have the Austrian defender back as soon as possible, which will allow him to move Struijk back out to left-back and shore up his defence.

Leeds had picked up some promising results under the Spaniard, but they now sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Show all