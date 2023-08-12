‘Embarrassing’: Alan Shearer now reacts to what he’s hearing about Moises Caicedo

Liverpool may have been bested by Chelsea in the race to sign Moises Caicedo.

Despite Jurgen Klopp confirming that the Reds had struck a deal to sign the Chelsea target, the Blues now seem to have moved ahead in the race.

Indeed, according to Fabrizio Romano, Caicedo has now told Liverpool that he only wants to go to Stamford Bridge.

As you can imagine, there has been plenty of reaction to this news throughout the footballing world, and speaking on The Rest is Football Podcast, Alan Shearer has given his reaction after hearing this story.

Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League

Shearer reacts

The pundit gave his verdict on the Caicedo story.

“It’s pretty embarrassing for Liverpool if that is the case. They’ve gone we will agree a deal for £111m, and then all of a sudden it’s ‘no thanks, I don’t fancy coming to you, I’m going to London.’ That is not a good look for Liverpool,” Shearer said.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Embarrassing

Shearer says that this story is a bit embarrassing for Liverpool, and while that may be harsh, he’s not entirely wrong.

Jurgen Klopp was as smug as a can be on Friday morning when he confirmed that a fee had been agreed for Caicedo, but within hours, it has all seemingly come crumbling down for Liverpool.

Liverpool rarely get things wrong on the transfer window, but they look like they could end up with some serious egg on their faces here.

Of course, nothing is done yet, so there’s still the chance that Caicedo does end up at Anfield, but, at the moment, a switch to Stamford Bridge is looking much more likely.