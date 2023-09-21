‘Electric’ Arsenal 23-year-old has now improved more than anyone since Mikel Arteta was hired

Although so many players have improved at Arsenal since Mikel Arteta arrived, one stands out more than any other: Reiss Nelson.

The Hale End academy graduate was excellent once again for Arsenal off of the bench against PSV Eindhoven last night.

And despite not getting many opportunities from the start, Nelson is impacting all the games in which he’s introduced.

Although he’s always been considered a gem of the academy, it did seem for a long time that Nelson would end up leaving the club.

The England under-21 international went on loan to both TSG Hoffenheim and Feyernoord without a significant change in his squad position upon return.

However, it started to become clear during last season that Mikel Arteta did trust Nelson to make a difference for Arsenal.

A player who looked right on the periphery of the match day squad, was now being trusted to save points for the Gunners.

And although the likes of Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli have improved so much, few have seen such a change in trajectory as Nelson.

Nelson has improved more than anyone at Arsenal under Arteta

Of course, Nelson’s biggest challenge will now be finding a way to start matches.

Yes, Nelson has looked energetic and purposeful against weary opposition late on, but he still needs to prove his worth from the off.

And in order to do that, the 23-year-old has to displace either Bukayo Saka, Martinelli or Leandro Trossard.

You can see the scale of the task.

Of course, ‘electric’ Nelson will be hoping that he can earn a start for Arteta in Arsenal’s cup games this season.

Both the EFL Cup and the FA Cup should present plenty of opportunities for Arteta’s squad players.

And if last night’s cameo was anything to judge by, Nelson is raring to go.

It may still be difficult for Nelson to forge a long-term Arsenal career, but he has improved more than anyone in recent years.

A player who often looked destined to depart the side.