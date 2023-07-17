‘Electric’ 21-year-old PL star has decided his next club – but it’s unlikely to be Everton

Everton appear to have missed out on Anthony Elanga with the Manchester United winger apparently making a decision on his next club.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that he is unlikely to be making the move to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

It had appeared that Everton were working on a potential move for Anthony Elanga. The Athletic reported last week that Sean Dyche’s side had reignited their interest in the Sweden international after targeting him back in the January window.

Everton appear to missed out on Anthony Elanga

It was noted in the report that Everton were far from being the only side targeting the 21-year-old. Nottingham Forest and another Premier League side were in the running. Meanwhile, there was also interest from the Bundesliga.

Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images

It is not yet clear where Elanga will be going. But it does seem that he has made a decision on his future – and it is not good news for the Toffees.

The Daily Mail is now reporting that Elanga has decided his next move, but it is unlikely that he will be joining Everton.

Of course, it has been apparent for some time that this window was going to be a real challenge for Dyche. Everton are still paying the price for previous mistakes in the transfer market. And thus, they cannot spend vast sums of money.

They have brought in Ashley Young. But they are yet to alleviate supporters’ concerns that a third straight relegation battle is on the cards.

Elanga has the potential to be ‘electric‘. So he would have been an exciting addition. However, it seems that the youngster is more likely to end up elsewhere in this window.