EFL Chairman describes Leeds United's decision to appoint Javi Gracia in just two words











Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has endorsed Leeds United’s decision to appoint Javi Gracia until the end of the season.

It is fair to say that Gracia was not the club’s first choice, as they explored plenty of options first before turning to him as a temporary solution.

But he got Leeds’ first Premier League win since the World Cup against Southampton in his first game and oversaw a decent performance against Fulham last night despite an FA Cup exit.

MacAnthony told the Hard Truth podcast what he thinks of Gracia and offered his verdict on Leeds’ survival chances too.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Darragh MacAnthony praises new Leeds United manager Javi Gracia

MacAnthony said of Gracia: “Good call. I liked him at Watford, I thought he was unlucky there to lose his job. I like the squad at Leeds.

“They have underachieved massively, Jesse Marsch wasn’t good. I think they’ll do okay. Unlike others Leeds do have some explosiveness in their team, goals wise.

“I think they recruited pretty well. I fancy Leeds to be fine.”

Gracia is a different type of manager to Marsch, and looks to have implemented more shape and structure to Leeds’ play already.

Marsch was wedded to a narrow style, but Gracia is more pragmatic and knows what it takes to keep a team up in the Premier League relegation battle.

Next up for Gracia is a clash with Leeds’ historic rivals Chelsea, who are having a really tough time of it themselves, and a chance for more precious points.