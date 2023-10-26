‘Effective’ Arsenal player could be back from injury in three months

Arsenal have a handful of injury issues to deal with at the moment.

Gabriel Jesus picked up a knock in mid-week against Sevilla, while Thomas Partey missed that game with a muscle issue.

Luckily, both of those players should be back soon, but sadly, the same can’t be said for Jurrien Timber.

The Dutchman picked up an ACL injury on the opening day of the season against Nottingham Forest, and he’s not been seen since.

However, according to Chris Wheatley, speaking on ShotsTV, the defender could be back in action in the new year with the journalist claiming that a return in January isn’t out of the question.

Timber could be back in January

Wheatley shared what he knows about the ‘effective’ defender.

“He will be hoping to come back sooner rather than later. January is a possibility, he is pushing to get back fighting fit. He won’t be rushed by Arsenal’s medical staff, they will bring him back in good time, but January is a possibility for his return to light training. We will be watching out and hoping he’s back soon,” Wheatley said.

Boost

This would be great news for Arsenal if they can have Timber back for the second half of the season.

Let’s not forget, last term a lack of depth at the back is what cost Arsenal towards the end of the season, and Timber’s return would immediately alleviate that issue.

Timber was utterly fantastic during pre-season and at the beginning of this season in the Community Shield, and if he can return to that type of form, he will be a vital re-addition to this squad.

Fingers crossed Timber’s recovery continues to go to plan as the Dutchman could prove to be incredibly important player for Arsenal during the business end of the season.