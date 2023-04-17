Eduardo Camavinga's agent labels talk of Arsenal transfer 'garbage'











Arsenal might have been keen on signing Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga in January but his agent has moved to rubbish that suggestion.

Camavinga was a name mentioned in January as Arsenal looked to sign new players to improve the squad for the second half of the season.

In the end, the Frenchman stayed put in Madrid and he seems firmly focussed on the here and now rather than a transfer.

Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

And speaking to Goal, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on Twitter, Camavinga’s agent Jonathan Barnett has completely rubbished talk of a move to Arsenal for Camavinga.

“Rumours on Arsenal move in January? That was garbage, it’s something that wasn’t going to happen,” Barnett said.

“He never thought of playing for another team and Real would not let him leave. He’s Real Madrid’s future.”

Lauded as being a ‘generational talent‘, Camavinga has already had a big impact on both Madrid and the French national team.

The midfielder has long been regarded as one of Europe’s top young players. It’s easy to see why Arsenal did want to sign him. But as Barnett says, Camavinga is very much the future of Real Madrid.

TBR’s View: Camavinga a dream Arsenal signing

Some players just seemed completely un-gettable when they were mentioned in January and Camavinga was one of them.

Sure, it’s obvious why Arsenal would want him. He’s a class act, young, and at the time, wasn’t a complete regular for Madrid.

However, Real bought him for a reason. And that reason wasn’t to sell him off so early in his career at the Bernabeu.

Seeing an agent actually come out and rubbish a rumour is interesting. Barnett has clearly been asked about this a few times and wanted to set the record straight.

Arsenal, it seems, can move themselves on from Camavinga for the time being.