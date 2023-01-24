Edu Gaspar and Lacazette react as Arsenal's Granit Xhaka wins national award











Arsenal star Granit Xhaka has been named Switzerland’s Player of the Year for 2022 after a fantastic campaign for club and country.

The 30-year-old, who joined the Gunners in 2016 for £35 million (Daily Mail), has been in the form of his life since the back end of last season. He has earned rave reviews from fans, pundits and the media, and his efforts have now been recognised by his country.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Granit Xhaka is not just one of Arsenal‘s most important players, he’s also the captain of the Swiss national team.

He has been excellent for them over the last two years, performing brilliantly at the Euros as well as the World Cup in Qatar at the end of last year.

His performances for Arsenal, on the other hand, have been on another level. He has been incredible for Mikel Arteta, especially since the start of this season.

He’s one of the biggest reasons why the Gunners are on top of the Premier League table, and his club mates – past and present – have hailed him on Instagram after he received his award last night.

Zinchenko wrote, “Congratulations brother,” while young Marquinhos commented: “Magic.”

Arsenal chief Edu Gaspar and Alexandre Lacazette both applauded the Swiss star.

TBR View:

Arsenal have the best midfield in the Premier League at the moment.

Thomas Partey has been a rock in the middle of the park, and the Ghanian’s brilliance has allowed Xhaka to push forward and have a real impact in attack.

The Swiss star is having his best season in an Arsenal shirt. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in all competitions so far, which is just sensational for a central midfielder.

Arsenal really look like the real deal this season, and if Xhaka can continue to perform as he has, there’s a good chance he’ll end up a Premier League champion.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

