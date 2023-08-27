Edson Alvarez and Liverpool star both left seriously impressed by £7m West Ham player yesterday

Edson Alvarez and Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian were both left seriously impressed by West Ham United forward Michail Antonio’s display against Brighton yesterday.

The Hammers picked up a shock 3-1 win at the Amex Stadium on Saturday evening after a lethal counter-attacking display from David Moyes’ side.

James Ward-Prowse opened the scoring inside the opening 20 minutes after some brilliant work from Michail Antonio down the left-hand side.

Jarrod Bowen then doubled West Ham’s lead just before the hour mark with an excellent finish before Antonio sealed all three points just five minutes later.

The Hammers striker starred for Moyes’ side yesterday and looks back to his best after a difficult campaign last time out.

And it’s fair to say that summer signing Edson Alvarez and Liverpool’s Adrian were impressed with Antonio’s display.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Alvarez and Adrian impressed by Antonio’s latest display

Antonio took to Instagram after yesterday’s win and expressed his delight at picking up another three points.

He wrote: “Another great performance.”

Alvarez responded with blowing smoke and round of applause emojis beneath the post.

While Liverpool goalkeeper and former West Ham man Adrian wrote: “On fire.”

Antonio has netted twice in three Premier League appearances for the Hammers so far this season.

The £7 million Jamaican striker’s future has been in doubt as West Ham search for a new striker. But his early-season form suggests he won’t be leaving the London Stadium anytime soon.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

The Hammers have enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign and currently sit top of the table after wins over Chelsea and Brighton.

It’s exciting times for West Ham fans and they still have Mohammed Kudus to add to what has been a breathtaking forward line so far this season.