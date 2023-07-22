Newcastle United are set to make Harvey Barnes their next signing of the summer.

The winger has undergone a medical on Tyneside, and it looks like he will be announced as a Newcastle player in the coming days.

Barnes is an exciting addition to this squad, but, as ever, when you’re speaking about the richest team in world football, the question is, what’s next?

Well, according to Sky Sports’ Pete Graves, speaking on the Transfer Talk Podcast, Tino Livramento will likely be the next player through the door at St James’ Park.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Livramento next in

Graves shared what he knows about the defender.

“We know that Harvey Barnes is edging closer to a move to St James’ Park. I do think they’re still in the market for more players, Tino Livramento at Southampton, the discussion was over a fee and I think that they’re edging closer to an agreement there and Livramento will come in,” Graves said.

“He’s someone Eddie Howe sees as a right-back if anything happens to Kieran Trippier, he could also fill in at left-back as well or as a right-sided centre-back, he’s very versatile, so Livramento I think will be the next one.”

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Great addition

This could be an absolutely fantastic signing for Newcastle.

Yes, he’s probably not going to come in and make a massive impact this season, but given his age and potential, he could be a star for years to come.

Of course, it’s almost impossible to oust Kieran Trippier from this Newcastle XI, but the 32-year-old won’t be around forever, and when the time comes for him to step back, Livramento will be the perfect replacement.

This could be an inspired long-term move from the Tyneside club.