Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has suggested that teammate Gabriel Martinelli is magic after their win over Nottingham Forest.

Nketiah posted on Instagram after Arsenal got their Premier League campaign off to the perfect start.

Mikel Arteta had several big decisions to make ahead of the start of the league season.

Losing Gabriel Jesus to injury has meant already having to shuffle his pack before the campaign had even begun.

In the Community Shield, Kai Havertz was given the nod to start up top.

He did well, but missed two key chances and was dropped into midfield on Saturday.

That allowed Eddie Nketiah to start the match and he delivered straight away, scoring Arsenal’s first league goal of the season.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Nketiah was indebted to the magic work of Gabriel Martinelli to open the scoring for Arsenal.

The young Brazilian did magnificently to avoid two Forest defenders with a fantastic flick that set Nketiah up.

There was nothing Matt Turner could do on his debut to stop Nketiah’s shot which took a slight deflection on its way through.

Nketiah thinks Arsenal star Martinelli is magic

The 24-year-old forward posted on his Instagram after the match and shared a picture of the pair together with the caption, ‘Magic’.

Mikel Arteta singled out Martinelli for praise after the match as he started this campaign the same way he finished the last one.

The 22-year-old looks more and more like a real bargain after being signed for £6m from Ituano in 2019.

It hasn’t taken him too long to adapt to English football and despite increasing competition for his place in the side, he doesn’t look set to drop out of the team any time soon.

Arsenal tend to concentrate their attacks down the right-hand side, with Bukayo Saka and Ben White combining brilliantly.

That tends to provide Martinelli with more space when it’s his turn to attack and that’s where he thrives.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

If Kai Havertz is going to regularly play as a number eight for Arsenal, he’s going to need to link up with the Brazilian as much as possible.

Few Arsenal fans will disagree with Nketiah that Martinelli has been magic for the Gunners recently.

There doesn’t appear to be a weak spot in Arsenal’s attack right now as Nottingham Forest discovered on Saturday.