Eddie Nketiah shares what Arsenal’s players all did when they saw he was in the England squad

Eddie Nketiah has shared what Arsenal’s players did after he received a call-up to the England squad.

Nketiah has been speaking to England’s YouTube channel and reflected on the moment he received the news he had made Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Arsenal so far this season and has netted two goals in four Premier League appearances.

He’s once again stepped up in Gabriel Jesus’ absence after doing so last season and it’s fair to say his teammates were delighted with his recent call-up.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Nketiah shares what Arsenal’s players did after England squad announcement

Speaking to England’s media team, Nketiah shared what his Arsenal teammates all did the day after Southgate’s squad was announced.

“So, the gaffer, Mikel, called me first and then all the boys when they found out called me and texted me,” he said.

“It was buzzing. Coming in the next day, everyone was so happy for me, all the staff, all the players.

“It’s nice to get that love and it shows that everyone cares. It shows what a family it is at Arsenal.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Nketiah certainly deserved a call-up after a promising start to the new campaign under Arteta.

Of course, Harry Kane remains England’s first-choice striker but Nketiah will provide Southgate with a different type of option.

The Three Lions are set to face Ukraine and Scotland over the coming days and Nketiah will be hopeful of making his England debut.