Report provides Eddie Nketiah fitness update ahead of Arsenal v Fulham











Arsenal will take on Fulham this weekend looking to get back to winning ways after their draw in Lisbon last night.

Mikel Arteta had to put out a somewhat patched up XI as a few first-teamers were missing. Martin Odegaard was the main player to miss out through illness, while the likes of Kieran Tierney and Eddie Nketiah were both absent as well.

A 2-2 draw was about a fair result for the Gunners last night. But they’ll be hoping to welcome some faces back at Fulham and pick up another big three points.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

However, while Arteta might be able to get some players back, The Evening Standard reports that Eddie Nketiah is still considered a serious doubt for the game. Nketiah has been nursing an ankle injury for some time now, and The ES reports he is still unlikely to be fit for this weekend.

Nketiah’s absence is a bitter blow for Mikel Arteta, who could also be without Leandro Trossard as well. And with Gabriel Jesus still working his way back, Arsenal could go into the game without a forward.

Nketiah only recently signed a new £100k-a-week contract at the club. Since then, he’s proved a vital member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

TBR’s View: Eddie Nketiah injury has come at the worst time for him and Arsenal

With Jesus coming back, Nketiah will have been hoping to be fit and firing to at least give Arteta something to think about.

However, with Nketiah now out and Jesus returning soon, the young Englishman could find himself back to square one.

Tomorrow’s clash at Fulham is a tough ask as well. And to go into the game with no Nketiah, Jesus, or Trossard is difficult.

Mikel Arteta will be desperate for this recent bout of injuries to clear up. Nketiah had been playing well in fairness to him, while Trossard had also shown signs.