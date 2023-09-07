Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has labelled former Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as an ‘amazing’ player.

Nketiah has been speaking to England’s media team after being called up to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad.

Of course, it’s Nketiah’s first call-up for England and he looks set to compete with Ange Postecoglou’s former star man for a place in Southgate’s side.

Tottenham offloaded Kane to Bayern Munich this summer after the 30-year-old had entered the final year of his contract. Spurs are faring well without their all-time top goalscorer so far, with the likes of James Maddison and Son Heung-min both stepping up.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Maddison will link up with Kane for the Three Lions this week and the former Spurs star will also welcome a new member to the squad in Nketiah.

The duo were formerly on opposite sides of the North London rivalry. But Nketiah has heaped praise on his former foe after linking up with the England squad.

Nketiah on Kane

Speaking in a video on England’s YouTube channel, Nketiah was asked how he’s finding training with Kane.

“Yeah, I think I’ve done two sessions [with Kane] when I was with the U20s up with the first team,” the Arsenal man said. “It was good to train with him today, obviously, get a closer look and throughout the week I will as well.

“I played against him obviously for the other side of North London. He’s an amazing player, he’s had a great career and I’m really looking forward to training with him, learning from him and competing against him.”

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Kane has seen plenty of strikers come into the England squad over the years as Southgate’s captain.

Southgate is yet to find a suitable alternative to Kane and it’s refreshing to see him give Nketiah a chance.

The 24-year-old has impressed for Arsenal this season and stepped up in the absence of Gabriel Jesus last time out.

While Nketiah and Kane were previously on the opposite sides of a fierce rivalry, there’s arguably no other striker in world football the Hale End Academy product would benefit more from learning from.