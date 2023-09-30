Eddie Nketiah says Arsenal have a 24-year-old who is such a ‘great’ player

Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah is finding himself playing more minutes than he perhaps anticipated so far this season for the Gunners.

Nketiah has always been seen as a squad player and back up to Gabriel Jesus in the main. However, an injury crisis at London Colney has seen Nketiah get more time on the pitch this term.

Of course, Nketiah is still lining up among an XI full of talent, which includes new signings such as Declan Rice and Kai Havertz. And speaking on Rice, Nketiah has lauded the England midfielder.

Eddie Nketiah sings praises of Declan Rice

Speaking in an interview with Arsenal’s official website, Nketiah admitted he was delighted to have Rice as a teammate.

“I think he’s a great player, a really good guy as well. Obviously I know him and his family really well, so it’s really good and I’m happy that he’s here because I think he’s a really good player and I’m sure he’s going to help us a lot this season,” Nketiah said.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Big signing

While new signings can sometimes mean that players are shunted down pecking orders a bit, when a big player lands, it’s usually met with excitement.

Clearly, Nketiah is delighted to see a player like Declan Rice arrive at London Colney. Arsenal needed a big midfielder last season and Rice is the man they went for.

So far, Rice has been playing well but there’s probably even more gears for him to go through as well in all honesty.

Signing for £100m is always going to bring pressures in the immediate months after signing. But as we see, Rice embraces the challenges and looks every bit the top midfielder Arsenal needed.

For Nketiah, playing with his international teammates at club level is a bonus and over the season, Rice should go on to be even better for the Gunners.