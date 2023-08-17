Eddie Nketiah says 23-year-old Gunner is his best friend at Arsenal right now

Arsenal star Eddie Nketiah has revealed that Reiss Nelson is like a brother to him at the club.

The two Englishmen came through the ranks at Hale End and have known each other for years. They are now playing together at the top level, and Nketiah says he shares a great relationship with Nelson.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah says Reiss Nelson is like a brother to him at Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah spoke to Arsenal.com this week about life as Gunner within the club.

The Englishman has been at Arsenal for a decade now, and he has grown up with many of the Hale End boys in North London who are now first-team players under Arteta.

Nketiah named Bukayo Saka as one of his closest mates at Arsenal, but if he had to pick one, he says it’s Reiss Nelson, who is like a brother to him.

Speaking about the people he is close to, the striker said: “I think I’ve got a good relationship with everyone. Probably particularly Reiss. I’ve obviously played with him for a long time, and also Bukayo too. The Hale Ends boys basically.

“We’ve all done the same journey, we can relate to each other. So I’ve got a good relationship with everyone but if I had to pick one, I’d say Reiss, he’s like a brother to me.”

TBR View:

This is a big season for both Nketiah and Nelson at Arsenal.

The striker got off to a great start against Nottingham Forest by scoring the opener and producing a fantastic performance up top.

Nelson, 23, hasn’t got an opportunity yet, but he showed last season just how useful he can be off the bench, and we expect him to play a part in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see if either player can have a good-enough season to make Gareth Southgate consider them for the Euros next year.