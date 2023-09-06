Eddie Howe ‘will resist all attempts’ from Saudi Pro League for ‘heroic’ Newcastle player

Newcastle United are trying to make sure one of their defenders does not move to the Saudi Pro League this month.

According to reports from The Northern Echo, Newcastle are fearful of losing centre-back Jamaal Lascelles. The player is apparently attracting interest from Al-Shabab.

The report goes on to say that manager Eddie Howe ‘will resist all attempts’ from the club to sign the defender.

Apparently the club are not in a position where they can consider losing Lascelles, despite him falling down the pecking order at Newcastle.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle will not allow Lascelles to leave this summer

The 29 year-old English defender has been at Newcastle for many years but with the club’s mighty climb, he has now lost his place.

Despite this, the Magpies will probably feel like they should have strengthened more in the defensive department to add better squad depth.

Lascelles is arguably not to the level Newcastle need now that they are in the Champions League and battling near the top.

The defender does provide leadership experience and Eddie Howe hailed him ‘heroic‘ these are probably the main reasons as to why Howe wants to keep him at the club.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

The £40k-a-week star would no doubt be offered a very lucrative offer by Al-Shabab and due to this, Newcastle will be hoping the window shuts sooner rather than later.

It will be very interesting to see what happens next in this transfer saga. No doubt Premier League clubs will hope the Saudi Pro League transfer window shuts sooner rather than later.