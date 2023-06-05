Eddie Howe wants £38k-a-week Newcastle player to stay, but he's ready to leave this summer











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe wants to keep Martin Dubravka at the club this summer.

However, according to a report from The Athletic, Dubravka is keen to move on in search of first-team football.

This season hasn’t gone to plan for Martin Dubravka.

He retained the number one shirt at Newcastle after Nick Pope was signed from Burnley but lost his place in Eddie Howe’s side.

Before the summer transfer window closed he instead joined Manchester United on loan.

He featured in the Carabao Cup but returned in January having also found himself on the bench at Old Trafford.

That spell cost him the chance to appear at Wembley at Newcastle due to being cup-tied, with Loris Karius replacing the suspended Pope.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Eddie Howe selected him for the final game of the season after Pope picked up a knock.

And despite Howe wanting to keep Dubravka at Newcastle next season, he’s ready to leave St. James’ Park.

The reception he got from the travelling Newcastle fans would be well-deserved if that was his final appearance for the club.

The £38,000-a-week was a valuable player during the majority of his spell at the club.

Howe wants Dubravka to stay at Newcastle

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘The future is less certain for long-time starter Martin Dubravka, who many around the club had believed could beat out newcomer Pope and retain his place.

‘His performance against Chelsea on the final day shows what the 34-year-old Slovakia international can still offer, and while Eddie Howe wants him to stay, it is thought he is keen to explore starting opportunities elsewhere.’

Newcastle are already sounding out deals for other goalkeepers should Dubravka leave.

They’ve identified Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa as a potential option this summer.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper may wonder how many seasons he’s got left playing at the highest level.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

He therefore may not be ready to settle for another season on the bench at St. James’ Park.

Howe can hardly blame Dubravka for at least considering his options away from Newcastle.

After more than five years at the club, it may be time for the Slovakian international to find a permanent move away from the club.

