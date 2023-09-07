Eddie Howe should drop ‘electric’ Newcastle player for £39m ace if they want to turn form around – TBR View

Newcastle United need to turn their form around and in order to do that, manager Eddie Howe needs to bring one summer signing into the starting eleven.

The Premier League season started great for Newcastle as they managed to thrash Aston Villa 5-1, but since then, they have lost three on the trot to teams that all finished in the top six last season.

Of course Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton are tough fixtures on paper but the performances from Newcastle against 10-man Liverpool and Brighton showed that they could drop down the league if they are not careful.

With this in mind, it is time for Howe to make some changes as a slightly easier fixture list awaits the club, and that is dropping Anthony Gordon for Harvey Barnes.

Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Eddie Howe should start Barnes over Gordon for upcoming fixtures

On paper, the fixtures get a lot easier for Newcastle in the Premier League. They face Brentford at home and Sheffield United, then Burnley in their next three games in the division.

With these matches being against side who may defend a lot more and soak up a lot of pressure from Newcastle, the club needs to make sure they have their best attackers on the pitch.

Arguably, £39million summer signing Barnes is a lot better in attack than fellow left-winger Gordon. Despite the latter having a good start to the season, he may need to be dropped to allow for better attacking quality.

Gordon has managed one goal and one assist this season, but in 20 appearances for the club, he has only managed two goals in total.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

Despite playing a lot less minutes than Gordon this season, Barnes has also managed one goal and one assist.

Meanwhile, the 25 year-old also managed 13 goals in the Premier League last season. Hitting double-digits in one campaign is something Gordon has not managed yet in his career.

Gordon is three years younger so it doesn’t mean he is a lot worse than Barnes, for now, it just means that Barnes is a lot closer to reaching his top level whilst Gordon still has a lot of work to do to reach his high celing. Therefore, Howe should consider dropping the ‘electric‘ winger for Barnes after the international break.