Eddie Howe says 23-year-old Newcastle player has really impressed him in training recently











Eddie Howe says Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has really impressed him in training recently.

Isak put in a man of the match display as Newcastle picked up a much-needed 2-1 win over Wolves on Sunday.

The 23-year-old got the nod over Callum Wilson and he certainly took his opportunity. The Swedish forward scored with a brilliant header to open the scoring for the Magpies.

He was eventually replaced by Wilson in the second-half, but he has staked his claim for another start against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

And Howe has admitted that Isak has been really impressive at Darsley Park recently.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Howe blown away by Isak in training

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the Forest clash, Howe was asked about Isak’s performance last weekend.

“As I said before he got the concussion, he was in really, really good form in training and I was desperate to see him execute that on the pitch, and I felt he did that against Wolves,” the Newcastle boss said.

“I thought he was outstanding in every respect. Physically he was very very good, technically very good and his goal… I still enjoy watching that now, a week after. Hopefully it’s the start of a really good run for him.” as quoted by Newcastle’s official website.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Isak arrived for a club-record fee over the summer and he’s been unfortunate with injuries so far.

But the striker boasts an impressive scoring record considering his lack of starts as he’s netted four times in nine Premier League appearances.

Of course, Wilson was in brilliant form earlier in the campaign but Isak just seems to offer Newcastle a different type of option up-front.

The youngster will be hoping to build on a positive display over the weekend as he bids to propel Newcastle back into the top-four.

Show all