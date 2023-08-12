Eddie Howe says 20-year-old Newcastle talent has been outstanding in training

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has waxed lyrical about new Magpies signing Tino Livramento.

The Newcastle boss was speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of their Premier League opener.

The Magpies host Aston Villa at St James’ Park in their first game of the season, a 5:30pm BST kickoff.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Newcastle will hope to hit the ground running as they look to build on last season’s fourth-placed finish.

The Magpies also reached the final of the League Cup, so the opportunity to go one better is certainly there.

Newcastle have bolstered their ranks with some more great signings this summer.

Livramento joined the Magpies earlier this week from Southampton for a reported initial fee of £32million.

The 20-year-old is Howe’s third summer signing, following Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes.

Ahead of the Villa clash, the Newcastle boss spoke at length about Livramento’s first days on Tyneside.

“A lot to like,” Howe told Chronicle Live. “He’s very athletic. Incredibly quick, dynamic, good endurance levels so he’ll be box-to-box.

“Great age. He’s back after a long injury and he’s had all of pre-season and not missed a day. That needs to be taken into context. Really exciting player.

“He’s fully fit and training. No issues there. it’s just important we manage him. He’s already impressed me in training this week.”

Photo by Domenic Aquilina/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Our view

Livramento was one of the standout players for a struggling Southampton side last season.

With Saints now out of the Premier League, it was only a matter of time before he’d return to the top flight.

Now, Livramento is at Newcastle, one of the most exciting clubs in the top flight at present.

The Magpies have gone from relegation near-certainties to the Champions League in just 18 months.

Livramento is a top talent who’ll no doubt be an asset for Newcastle as they look to soar ever higher.

Newcastle will hope to hit the ground running amid a tough run of initial fixtures.

After Villa, the Magpies will head to Manchester City before hosting Liverpool at the end of the month.