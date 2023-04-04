Eddie Howe provides vague injury update on Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock











Eddie Howe was quizzed on the fitness of Newcastle midfielder Joe Willock. He gave a worryingly vague injury update ahead of their midweek game.

Willock, who scored in the Magpies victory over Manchester United, was substituted due to a possible hamstring injury. Manager Howe, when asked about the injury, said, as per the Shields Gazette: “I haven’t seen him this morning. I don’t know. It’s too early.”

The battle for a Champions League spot is very much still on for Newcastle. With this in mind, they need all their key players fit, especially their attackers.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Willock, who signed from Arsenal, has has moments of inconsistency this season. Despite this, he showed last Sunday why he is key to the club battling for the top six.

The attacking midfielder, who was hailed as a ‘fantastic athlete’ by Harry Redknapp has managed seven goal contributions this season. This has included one goal and two assists in his last three games, per Transfermarkt.

It will therefore be even more frustrating for Newcastle fans and Eddie Howe if he has picked up a serious hamstring injury whilst he is on form.

With a vague injury update in his press conference ahead of the game on Wednesday against West Ham, it would be a surprise to see Willock start.

Eddie Howe has been somewhat mysterious when it comes to injury updates, so Willock could possibly return. The quick turnaround of two games in four days may see him rested as a precaution.

Newcastle fans will have to wait until the starting lineups are announced before kick-off to find out if Willock’s injury is not as bad as first feared.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

