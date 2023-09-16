Eddie Howe needs to bring £46k-a-week Newcastle player into the starting lineup vs Brentford – TBR View

Newcastle need to win today against Brentford and starting one attacker would benefit them greatly.

The season started off great for Newcastle as they managed to win 6-1 on the first day of the season.

Since then, they have lost three games in a row and arguably the international break came at a perfect time. They now have an easier fixture list and it is massively important that they build momentum with three points today.

Callum Wilson has struggled for minutes so far this season and Eddie Howe should get the English international forward in the lineup to help them secure the win today.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Eddie Howe needs to start Callum Wilson

Wilson is yet to start this season for Newcastle. Despite this, he has still managed two goals in his four appearances. These game in the first game of the season and Newcastle’s last match.

Last season, the 31 year-old was very prolific. He managed 18 goals in his 31 Premier League appearances.

In his last eight games last season, Wilson managed to score eight goals. This sort of prolific talent is great as an option off the bench but right now Newcastle need their top goal scorers starting so that they can start picking up some wins.

Of course the club have an abundance of attacking talent and it is no shock that fellow forward Alexander Isak has been favoured over Wilson.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Despite this, last season we saw the two work very well together, with Isak on the left and Wilson up top.It now seems like Howe should revert back to them tactics which flourished well last season.

Newcastle have the Champions League to now think about and with their game on Tuesday rotation is key; however, Newcastle need three points today in order to prove they can be consistently battling near the top and due to this they need to start £46k-a-week striker Wilson against Brentford.