Eddie Howe left seriously impressed with £32m Newcastle player vs Man City last night

Eddie Howe was left seriously impressed with Tino Livramento’s display for Newcastle United last night.

The Magpies picked up a surprise 1-0 win over Manchester City on Wednesday evening thanks to Alexander Isak’s second-half effort.

Howe’s men put in a solid display against the reigning Premier League champions and knocked them out of the Carabao Cup at the first time of asking.

There were plenty of encouraging displays all over the pitch for Newcastle, with Howe’s make-shift back four impressing on the night.

Indeed, the Magpies made wholesale changes to their backline as Tino Livramento, Jamaal Lascelles, Paul Dummett and Matt Targett all started.

And Howe was particularly impressed with Livramento’s display at right-back.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Howe praises Livramento

Speaking to Sky Sports after last night’s game, Howe singled out Livramento for praise after the youngster dealt with the threat of Jack Grealish brilliantly.

“Defensively he was really good and played with maturity in his game,” he said. “[Facing] a difficult opponent in Jack Grealish.

“He looked composed. Good signs for him. He attacked well as we improved as a team.”

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Livramento impressed on his full debut for Newcastle after making a couple of substitute appearances in the Premier League beforehand.

The full-back was snapped up for a fee worth around £32 million over the summer as he made the switch from Southampton.

He had starred for Southampton during the early stages of his spell on the south coast but struggled with injuries last season.

Livramento could prove to be an important option for Howe as he bids to compete in Europe and the Premier League.

The youngster is capable of filling in at left-back as well as his favoured position on the right.

Of course, Kieran Trippier has enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign but having another quality option in Livramento could be huge for Howe.