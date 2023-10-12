Eddie Howe is no longer interested in selling £40k-a-week Newcastle player in January

Upon his return to the starting eleven, Eddie Howe is no longer interested in losing Jamaal Lascelles from Newcastle United.

That’s according to The Northern Echo who reported that Lascelles was touted as a possible departee in the summer.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

The report claimed that stance had now changed given the impact the captain has had upon return.

Lascelles had been deputising for the injured Sven Botman in some crucial games and has barely put a foot wrong.

And after a long period on the substitute’s bench, it must have been extremely pleasing for Lascelles to lead his side out against PSG.

Of course, Lascelles’ situation is just a reality of the heavy amount of investment Newcastle have enjoyed in recent years.

Howe is now working with several world-class players at Newcastle and Lascelles is one of many who have seen their role reduced.

Moreover, given how well Botman’s and Fabian Schar’s partnership has developed, there’s been no reason to rotate.

But amid a long period of not playing, Lascelles has now reminded all at the club of his quality.

Howe knows he can trust Lascelles to be ready at Newcastle

Of course, Lascelles’ leadership skills have never been in question.

Since arriving from Nottingham Forest all the way back in 2014, Lascelles has taken a lot of responsibility.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

And times weren’t always as rosy as they are now on Tyneside.

Newcastle fans won’t enjoy their club captain being stuck on the sidelines, but the situation is a beacon on their progress.

Moreover, it will be pleasing that Howe now seemingly has no doubts that £40k-a-week Lascelles is ready to continue his back-up role at Newcastle.

The 29-year-old will surely be confident of more chances this season given all of the competitions Newcastle are involved in.

And it’s actually one of Newcastle’s new signings that has been setting records in the Champions League of late.

Sandro Tonali was declared the fastest player in the competition on match day two given the top speed he clocked against PSG.