Eddie Howe already planning to send £6m player out on loan next season











Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe already has plans to send Yankuba Minteh on loan when he signs for the club.

A report from The Athletic has shared more details about the teenager’s future.

After appointing Dan Ashworth as sporting director, Newcastle’s transfer policy has seen a shift towards the future.

Newcastle have already signed the likes of Garang Kuol and Harrison Ashby due to their potential.

Ashby has yet to make his league debut for Newcastle, while Kuol was sent on loan to Hearts in Scotland.

A deal to bring Yankuba Minteh is reportedly close and will be worth around £6m.

It will be a club-record sale for Danish side OB Odense who signed Minteh from Gambian side Steve Biko FC.

The 18-year-old is an electric young winger that has set the Danish league alight during his cameos.

He scored within three minutes of his debut against FC Copenhagen and looks to have done enough in 17 first-team appearances to earn a move to St. James’ Park.

Howe doesn’t see Minteh as part of his first-team squad next season and plans to loan him out.

It will be interesting to see what level the club believe Minteh is capable of playing at.

Howe plans Minteh loan before signing even confirmed

The report from The Athletic states that, ‘After just one season in European football, the 18-year-old winger is set to move to Newcastle United, fetching his club a record fee of around 50million Danish Krone (around £6m).

‘The expectation is that he will spend next season, and possibly beyond, on loan.’

They go on to say that there are people associated with Minteh that believe the move has come too soon for the teenager.

His limited experience in European football does make the move a risk for Newcastle.

However, given the way Minteh burst onto the scene, they have to move to avoid being beaten to his signature in the future.

A loan move for Minteh further down the English pyramid could be the best move, although Howe may have other plans.

Helping the Gambian adapt to the style of play in this country makes a lot of sense.

However, Newcastle have to make sure it’s not too much of a culture shock for someone who has very limited experience in professional football.

