'Echoes that of Dennis Bergkamp': Pundit urges Arsenal to now target 27-year-old after stunning improvement











Arsenal should be one of the sides which look at signing Ivan Toney this summer, with the striker capable of touches which evoke memories of Dennis Bergkamp.

That is the view of Tony Cascarino, who was speaking to The Times following the striker’s display at the weekend as Brentford pushed Liverpool at Anfield.

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

It has been a remarkable season for Ivan Toney. The 27-year-old has scored 20 goals in the Premier League. There is absolutely no question that he would be receiving a lot more plaudits were it not for the form of a certain Erling Haaland.

Cascarino urges Arsenal to make Ivan Toney move

Many will be expecting Brentford to face a battle to keep the striker at the Gtech Community Stadium this summer. And Tony Cascarino believes that the Gunners should be absolutely put themselves in the mix.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

He also made a big, big claim regarding who Toney reminded him of during the Bees’ spirited display on Merseyside.

“I cannot believe Ivan Toney’s improvement technically over the past 18 months. He was one of the best players at Anfield,” he told The Times.

“The Brentford striker has added all sorts of deft touches to his game, such as the clever pass that assisted Bryan Mbeumo’s disallowed goal. He has a finesse which, dare I say it, echoes that of Dennis Bergkamp.

“Toney’s subtlety complements his stature and finishing. Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United should all consider a move.”

Striker’s immediate future tough to predict

Of course, there is something of an elephant in the room when it comes to Toney’s future. As reported by the Guardian, he has accepted that he has broken the FA’s betting rules. And he could now face a lengthy ban.

The forward is still awaiting the verdict on any potential ban. But if he faces several months on the sidelines, perhaps that may influence just how much interest there is in him over the summer.

Certainly, if this situation wasn’t hanging over him, you would imagine that there would be a queue of clubs ready to spend very big on the forward this summer.

There may well still be. And you would imagine that plenty of Arsenal fans would love nothing more than for Mikel Arteta’s men to make a move before he gets the chance to head elsewhere.