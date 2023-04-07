‘Easy to play with’: Tottenham now want a player who absolutely loves working with Cristian Romero











According to Inter Live, Tottenham Hotspur are now interested in signing Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder will reportedly cost £26m and this is a very interesting rumour to say the least.

Not only is it intriguing to see Spurs targeting players in a time in which they don’t have a manager or a Sporting Director, it’s interesting to see them going for another Argentine player.

Photo by Matias Baglietto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Indeed, Spurs already have one World Cup winner on their books in the shape of Cristian Romero, and they’ll be bringing in someone who truly loves working with Romero in the shape of De Paul.

During the World Cup, these two were incredibly close, and after one of the games, De Paul serenaded Romero on Instagram with a comment that read ‘How easy to play with you at the back’.

De Paul is clearly a big fan of Romero, and these two could complement each other so well in the Premier League.

Indeed, the pair both have such an aggressive style of play, and while that sounds dangerous, as we saw at the World Cup, it can work a treat if used in the right way.

Of course, that all depends on who Tottenham’s next manager is, and at the moment, we’re none the wiser about who will be in the dugout in north London at the start of next season.

Either way, this is an interesting one to keep an eye on, and Romero will probably be very keen to see his international teammate join him at club level.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

