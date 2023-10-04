A lot has changed at Tottenham Hotspur this season.

The north London club have a new manager, a new captain and a new talisman, and while new personnel has been the talk of the town, perhaps the most important move Ange Postecoglou has made so far is to reshuffle some of Spurs’ existing deck.

Indeed, Heung-Min Son has now moved into the number nine position, leaving a gap on the left wing for someone else to fill.

Speaking on the Kelly and Wrighty Show, Ian Wright has hailed Son after his position change, while he’s also reserved praise for Richarlison who he says can easily fill in in the way Son used to down the left.

Richarlison can do Son’s job

Wright spoke about the Brazilian and his teammate.

“I think Son playing down the middle is brilliant for them because Richarlison can easily do that role coming off the left side, but Son, in terms of being in the box, they miss his dribbling and his pace and that, but in terms of finishing so clinically, I think he will score a lot of goals this season,” Wright said.

Has to step up

Richarlison has a lot of the same attributes as Son down that left wing, he’s good at cutting in, he makes runs in behind and he works his socks off, but, in the same breath, he needs to do all of that to a higher level if he is to recreate that role Son had as Spurs’ secondary outlet for all those years.

Son has done a brilliant job of filling Harry Kane’s boots as Spurs’ number nine, but Richarlison needs to step up a gear if he’s to fill the spot that Son has now himself vacated.

The Brazilian is certainly capable, but whether or not he ultimately does hit those heights remains to be seen.