‘Easily capable’: Ian Wright fears Spurs 26-year-old could torment Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison as a player to watch on Sunday.

The Gunners icon was speaking on Optus Sport ahead of the North London derby, with Arsenal hosting Spurs at the Emirates.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are in good form right now. The Gunners are fourth in the Premier League table, while Spurs are second.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham are in much better shape than last season, when they limped to an eighth-placed finish in the table.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continue to impress and, like Spurs, have strengthened their ranks considerably over the summer.

Tottenham don’t seem to be missing Harry Kane all that much, with other players stepping up to the plate.

‘Going to cause people problems’

Richarlison, who struggled last season, is now off the mark in the Premier League this term, registering one goal and one assist against Sheffield United.

The 26-year-old will be looking to score in consecutive Premier League games as Tottenham head to Arsenal.

And Wright, speaking on Optus Sport, believes Richarlison has now turned an important corner.

“You’re looking at a team now that is a very confident and a player up front who if he can now throw in 10, 12 goals which he’s easily capable of doing Richarlison now his head’s clear and everything – they’re going to cause people problems,” Wright said.

“He (Richarlison) seems to have stopped the noise in his head, the manager’s given him time out of it and brought him in and eased him into and now he feels more at ease.”

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Our view

Richarlison may have had a difficult maiden season at Tottenham, but to be fair there weren’t many players who impressed in a bad campaign for the club all round.

With Postecoglou now at the helm, Spurs are looking much stronger, and Arsenal will have to be at their best if they are to deprive their bitter rivals of any points and bragging rights.