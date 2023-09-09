‘Early expectation’ is that ‘brilliant’ Crystal Palace player will start for England today

One of the three Crystal Palace players selected for England duty is in contention to start in their match against Ukraine today.

Crystal Palace stars Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Sam Johnstone all got selected by Gareth Southgate and no doubt it is great for all those associated with the club to see.

Now, a report from The Telegraph is suggesting that defender Guehi is in contention to start in the European Championship qualifier against Ukraine.

The report goes on to say that ‘the early expectation’ is that Guehi will pair up with Harry Maguire in defence.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Marc Guehi expected to start for England

Guehi has become a top centre-back since joining the Eagles and some at Chelsea may regret selling him in the first place.

The defender is only 23 years-old but is playing to a very high level and has even been named as captain of Palace on occassions.

Now, it looks like he is set to make his fifth appearance for his country and this emphasises that he is impressing Southgate.

All his appearances so far have seen him play 90 minutes and his last match for England saw him keep a clean sheet in the 4-0 win over Malta.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The ‘brilliant‘ defender has definitely earned his England call-up and it is great to see that Southgate is apparently wanting to start him today.

Guehi will need to be at his best and make sure he continues to impress the Three Lions manager so that he remains in contention for the European Championships this summer