Dyche demands Everton hand Spurs target Pickford a new contract











Sean Dyche has demanded that Everton hand Jordan Pickford a new contract amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to a report from The Sun.

Dyche has already made a big impact since arriving at Goodison Park. The Toffees won in his first game in charge, beating league leaders Arsenal. And it seems that he is already giving some thought to how to keep his best players on Merseyside.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

According to The Sun, Pickford is out of contract at the end of next season. And he is wanted by the likes of Spurs and Manchester United.

It seems that the England international is willing to sign a new deal with the Toffees. However, the report claims that he wants his £100,000-a-week wages doubled.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Everton would prefer to hand Pickford a smaller pay-rise. However, The Sun suggests that Dyche is insisting that they reach an agreement with the ‘exceptional‘ 28-year-old.

Of course, much will depend on what division Everton are playing in next season. But based on their first result under their new boss, it would be no surprise if the Toffees were able to drag themselves out of trouble.

Should they go down, Pickford will surely move on. Certainly, Tottenham need a number one this summer with Hugo Lloris well past his best at this stage.

And Spurs may not be the only side to watch out for.

Dyche has the potential to be an inspired appointment for Everton. He is not a marquee name. But he looks to be perfect for the fight they are currently in. And he is yet to show what he can do when he has a larger budget to work with, which may come at some stage if the Toffees can weather this storm.

It would be wise for the Everton hierarchy to do what they can to keep Dyche happy. So if he wants Pickford to stick around, they must surely view resolving his future as a priority.